Struggling Eskom warns that power cuts may be ramped up at short notice

Stage two power cuts will be in effect from 5pm until 10pm every day this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has apologised to the nation for the latest bout of rolling blackouts, saying that it only implements the power cuts as a last resort.

The power utility said that this was due to the continued shortage of generation capacity.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that any further decline to the grid could see the rolling power cuts ramped up at short notice.

"Stage two load shedding will be implemented every evening from 5pm until 10pm. While there may be instances where load shedding may need to be implemented outside of these hours, Eskom will endeavour to limit the implementation of load shedding to the evening peak in order to limit the impact on the public," Mantshantsha said.