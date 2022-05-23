South Africans urged to be vigilant following international monkeypox outbreak

At least 92 cases have been confirmed globally, and 28 suspected cases are being investigated in 12 other countries.

CAPE TOWN - While no monkeypox cases have been reported in the country the South African Medical Association (Sama) said that we should be vigilant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that there had been no deaths reported so far.

Sama's Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa made the following statement on the virus.

"To raise an awareness about it, especially because patients would present to healthcare professionals which we represent, so they should be on the lookout so that they alert the authorities," Dr Mzukwa said.

Mzukwa said that those infected could present with a number of symptoms.

"People who are at risk are usually people who are less than sixteen years of age but any person who is immunocompromised could be at risk, that’s why we are issuing a warning. The symptoms that we have [are] fever, headache, muscle aches, back aches, chills, fatigue, swelling of lymph nodes and a rash," he said.