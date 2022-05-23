Sihle Zikalala: One death reported may be linked to recent KZN floods

The province experienced yet another episode of flooding over the weekend following major floods last month destroying infrastructure.

DURBAN/CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal government has confirmed that one person has died due to recent floods over the weekend.

The recent floods came at the time when many families are still reeling from the pain and trauma and now there is more trauma for families.

During their assessment tour visiting affected areas in some parts of Durban officials say one person was reported to have died out of the weekend’s rains.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said: “We are thankful that in these areas, no one was reported to have died although we have received on body which could be ascribed to be caused by these floods at the Phoenix mortuary.”

Zikalala has vowed despite the setback, it will continue rebuilding and helping residents.

PRICE TAG

The presidency said KwaZulu-Natal and provinces affected by heavy flooding will need about R25 billion to fix.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele briefed the ad-hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery on Monday.

He said R1 billion earmarked for relief has also been put aside by treasury.

Members of the committee are expected to arrive in KwaZulu-Natal this week to conduct an oversight visit in the province to assess the damage.

Gungubele said the damage will require tens of billions: “There is a calculation that is ongoing, and we are being assisted by the KwaZulu-Natal government to give us an assessment of the amounts of billions that are going to cost us in dealing with the situation. Already, no less than R25 billion is a provisional assessment.”

The department of cooperative governance said 48 people are still missing saying they should be presumed dead.