Relief efforts continue for Langa community following devastating blaze

The blaze ripped through the Joe Slovo informal settlement over the Easter long weekend, destroying hundreds of homes.

JOHANNESBURG - With winter setting in relief efforts are continuing in a Langa community where residents have been left devastated by a fire.

The blaze ripped through the Joe Slovo informal settlement over the Easter long weekend destroying hundreds of homes.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Chief Innovation Officer at SA Harvest Ali Conn said they're planning a relief drop off in the area on Monday in the form of food hampers cooking equipment and clothing.

Conn explained how they tackled the issue of food wastage to ensure the less fortunate get fed.

“What we do is rescue food, which is going to waste. So much food goes to waste; majority of that food is perfectly edible food. There is no need to throw that out.”

He said in South Africa, it's estimated that about 12.3 million tonnes of food go to waste annually.

“We’ve got a fleet of charges and warehouse hubs and we rely on whoever is going to put food to waste to call us and we then send out our refrigerator trucks out and we take the food back to our hub sources and send to our vetted beneficiaries.”

He said within 35 months they've distributed the equivalent of about 22 million meals to communities in need across the country.