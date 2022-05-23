Ramaphosa urges leaders to bring culture of servant leadership into politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering his eulogy on Sunday at the funeral service of the late former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged leaders across all levels of government in the country to bring the culture of servant leadership into politics and in the running of the country.

He said that South Africa needed that culture now more than ever before.

Ramaphosa was delivering his eulogy on Sunday at the funeral service of the late former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in Alexandra.