Proteas Women squad announced for tour of Ireland

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas Women’s cricket team will travel to Ireland in June for their first outing since their relatively successful showing at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Cricket South Africa announced the fifteen players selected for the tour on Monday, with Western Province all-rounder Delmi Tucker the only uncapped newcomer in the side.

In total, four changes have been made to the World Cup squad - Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee all miss out while they recover from illness, while Masabata Klaas is also ruled out due to a right shoulder injury. Meanwhile evergreen batter, Mignon du Preez, who recently retired from ODI and Test cricket has also been left out.

There was no place in the squad either for regular captain Dané van Niekerk. She is unavailable for selection as she continues her rehabilitation from a left ankle fracture that forced her to miss the tournament. Sune Luus will continue to lead the side in her absence.

Raisibe Ntozakhe, Nadine de Klerk, Andrie Steyn and Anneke Bosch have been named as replacements and will get a chance to impress against an Irish side currently ranked 9th in the world in ODIs while The T20 matches will serve as preparation for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

“The squad going now is a combination of a lot of youngsters that we want to give a lot of exposure to and see how they go…. When we are looking at the T20Is, there is a bigger picture when it comes to that. It is a new beginning for us this year, building up towards the T20 World Cup and the Commonwealth Games,” said head coach, Hilton Moreeng.

Proteas Women'scricket team squad:

Anneke Bosch (Senwes Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons), Trisha Chetty (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Lara Goodall (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Imperial Lions), Sune Luus (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Imperial Lions), Tumi Sekhukhune (Imperial Lions), Andrie Steyn (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Chloe Tryon (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Delmi Tucker (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Six Gun Grill Western Province)

Momentum Proteas Tour to Ireland Itinerary:

T20 International Series:

03 June – 1st T20I – Ireland vs South Africa (Dublin)

06 June – 2nd T20I – Ireland vs South Africa (Dublin)

08 June – 3rd T20I – Ireland vs South Africa (Dublin)

One-Day International Series:

11 June – Ireland vs South Africa (Dublin)

14 June– Ireland vs South Africa (Dublin)

17 June – Ireland vs South Africa (Dublin)