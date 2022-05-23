Pimville residents block roads, cause traffic disruptions during protest
It's unclear what they are unhappy about, however, they have blocked roads causing traffic disruptions.
JOHANNESBURG - Pimville residents in Soweto have taken to the streets on Monday morning.
The JMPD has advised motorists to use alternative routes.
"Motorists are advised to exercise caution they can use Mogaji street or Mokoena street and Mosaka street as alternative routes," the JMPD said.
In Pimville theres a report of protests on Chris Hani Road near Maponya Mall rather use Modjadji Street #JHBTrafficEWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) May 23, 2022
