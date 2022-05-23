Go

Parow storage warehouse fire under control

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze shortly after 5am.

City of Cape Town firefighters brought a fire at a Parow storage warehouse under control on 23 May 2022. City of Cape Town
CAPE TOWN - The cause of a fire that broke out at a storage warehouse in Parow on Monday morning is not yet clear.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze shortly after 5am.

No injuries have been reported.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse: "At the moment there are 40 firefighters, 10 fire-fighting appliances, as well as an aerial appliance on scene on the corners of Fritz Spilhaus Avenue and Jean Simonis Street. The roof of the warehouse has collapsed and crews are also protecting the adjacent structures. While active firefighting is still ongoing, the fire has been brought under control."

