Nearly R200m spent replacing stolen cables in last 5 years, City Power reveals

Acting CEO Tshifularo Mashava has joined Mayor Mpho Phalatse and other senior officials in a media briefing amid the city's inaugural energy indaba in Sandton.

SANDTON - Johannesburg's energy redistribution company City Power says it has spent as much as R190 million replacing stolen cables in the past five years alone.

Acting CEO Tshifularo Mashava has joined Mayor Mpho Phalatse and other senior officials in a media briefing amid the city's inaugural energy indaba in Sandton.

Mashava heavily criticised the ongoing attacks on public infrastructure saying they impede city power's ability to deliver on its mandate.

City Power said continued theft and vandalism has been linked to most power outages that occur outside of the load shedding schedule in the city.

Mashava said despite having already spent close to R200 million in replacing stolen items, criminality continues unabated.

“Other items were stolen as well in Roodepoort, so we do have a big problem around infrastructure vandalism.”

Mashava has called on communities within the metro to assist in stopping criminals from targeting infrastructure saying this will assist the entity in delivering on its mandate faster.