Mpumalanga MEC condemns murder of girl (6) allegedly for traditional purposes

Mayishane’s lifeless body was discovered in a thick bush about two kilometres from her home in White Water. She went missing three weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe has condemned the killing of 6-year-old Bontle Mashiyane.

The girl was reported missing and later found dead near her home.

A video has gone viral where a man alleges they were sent by a traditional healer who wanted female body parts to be used for traditional purposes.

Shongwe said: “The brutally killed the child, raped her and dumped her in a very shallow place somewhere in a village around Mpumalanga.”

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba has called on police to arrest and prosecute the killers.