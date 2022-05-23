Mpho Phalatse: Joburg is determined to reduce its dependence on Eskom

The city is on Monday hosting an energy indaba in a bid to find ways of generating power amid blackouts and poor service from Eskom.

SANDTON - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the city is determined to reduce its dependence on ailing utility Eskom and their price path is not sustainable for customers.

On Monday, the city hosted an energy indaba in a bid to find ways of generating power amid blackouts and poor service from Eskom.

The city currently procures 90% of its power from Eskom, meaning it's reliant on the utility.

Phalatse said this must change in order to grow the city’s economy.

“We have established that Eskom’s price path is not sustainable for the end user. This has devastating impacts on our plans as a city because without cost effective and reliable power, our city’s economy is unable to realise its true potential.”

Phalatse said Johannesburg energy redistribution company City Power has come up with a R26 billion programme that will stabilise energy supply by 2030.

She said while the city does not have sufficient funds for the programme, it’s hoping private investors will step in and be less reliant on Eskom.