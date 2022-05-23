Mbeki: Creating governing values for those in power will better SA’s democracy

During his weekend engagement with the ANC Youth League’s national task team, Mbeki said wide ranging discussions took place on whether the country should be a constitutional or parliamentary democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) president Thabo Mbeki says there is a lack of context in arguments by those in favour of moving South Africa away from being a constitutional democracy.

His views, shared with young members of the governing party, follow the opinions of national executive committee member Lindiwe Sisulu and KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson Sihle Zikalala, questioning the country’s Constitution and its role in transformation.

A glance at the ANC’s ready to govern policy document, which was adopted as the party, focused on democracy and being in power will help those who want to understand why South Africa is a constitutional democracy. At least these are the views of Mbeki.

He told youth league leaders the history of this decision must always be taken into consideration when the country’s democracy is being debated.

“Even elected structures in Parliament need to be governed by values which must be fundamental in the making of South Africa.”

Mbeki also questioned the impact of a decline in the quality of ANC members on the country’s democracy.

The league has re-affirmed its commitment to renewal of the ANC.