Maties student du Toit accused of racism served with charge sheet

A video shows Theuns du Toit urinating on the belongings of fellow Huis Marais resident Babalo Ndwayana just over a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - A Stellenbosch University student accused of racism has to respond to the institution's disciplinary process by Tuesday.

A video shows Theuns du Toit urinating on the belongings of fellow Huis Marais resident Babalo Ndwayana just over a week ago.

The university said its equality unit has expedited an investigation and last week handed a report to the office of student discipline.

University management said a decision on whether the findings would be communicated in due course.

A central disciplinary committee last week upheld rector and vice-chancellor professor Wim de Villiers’ decision to suspend du Toit, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Learning Professor Deresh Ramjugernath said du Toit has been served with the charge sheet.

“The charge sheet has now been presented to the respondent and the respondent has 72 hours to respond to that.”

Ndwayana has also laid a criminal complaint against du Toit.