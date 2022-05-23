KZN teacher allegedly pulls gun on students

The department said they have been receiving complaints from teachers and parents about the teacher using a firearm as a means to discipline the pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal education department has condemned an incident where a teacher pointed a gun at pupils at the Phambili Secondary School in Rossburgh in Durban.

The department said they have been receiving complaints from teachers and parents about the teacher using a firearm as a means to discipline the pupils.



The department said it was investigating the case and whether there had been disciplinary action instituted against the educator.

“She was suspended before for other misconduct and we have a report from the school to say that this is what she is doing, and we have gotten complaints from her colleagues, and learners and parents,” said spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi