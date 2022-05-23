KZN parents told to use discretion when sending children to school after floods

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department said that both learners and teachers must only go to school when conditions allow.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department said that parents should use their own discretion when deciding to send their children to school following the weekend floods.

The province saw another flooding incident, just six weeks after over 450 lives were lost.

Although the floods were not as big as the last time, some people were still hit hard and some lost their homes and cars.

Teachers and pupils in some KwaZulu-Natal schools have been warned that some roads remain closed.

The floods at the weekend destroyed property, leaving more destitute in the already devastated province.

As it stands, there have not been any schools reported to have been affected by the recent rains.

At the same time, government is still battling with reconstruction and rebuilding efforts from last month's floods.