KZN government still assessing extent of recent flood damage

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government said it’s still trying to assess the extent of the damage caused by floodwaters this weekend.

There are fears that numerous people have been harmed while damage to property was extensive in the overnight rains.

The government said flood-hit areas in Umlazi, Wentworth, Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, Umdloti and Tongaat have been hardest hit.

The destruction comes just a month after heavy rains flooded settlements, ravaged homes, and displaced thousands of residents.

Exhausted disaster management teams who have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in KwaZulu-Natal since last month – were deployed across several coastal towns to evacuate residents.

The situation was aggravated by power outages after Eskom implemented load shedding throughout the weekend.

Co-operative governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the impact of the latest heavy rains is showing a worrying picture.

"Ilembe district has huge numbers with affected households being left homeless and road infrastructure being affected. in King Hlatshwayo the family of nine members living in a one-room house has been moved, in Zululand district people have been evacuated".

Kwazulu-Natal remains on a level 10 weather warning as heavy rainfall persists.