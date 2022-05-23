Kubayi leads SA delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos

This year's theme at the World Economic Forum (WEF) is 'History at a turning point: government policies and business strategies'.

JOHANNESBURG - Delegates from around the world are meeting in Davos, Switzerland this week to find solutions to the world's economic problems.

This year's theme at the World Economic Forum (WEF) is "History at a turning point: government policies and business strategies".

Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented delegates from meeting in person but this year will see a change.

Minister of Human Settlements and the head of Cabinet's economic cluster, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will represent our government at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

But this year's gathering is different as the world faces its biggest challenges due to the war in Ukraine, which has caused oil prices to skyrocket, inflation to soar and nations to rethink their economic strategies.

South Africa's contingent comprises over 35 business representatives, with the primary focus of promoting this country as an attractive investment destination.

In addition, the meeting will also provide an opportunity for the government to share an update on South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

On Friday night, S&P global revised its outlook for the country from stable to positive, which is good news as South Africa recovers from the pandemic, along with floods and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.