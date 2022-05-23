Khayelitsha residents ‘living in fear’ due to ongoing gun violence

Over the past 24 hours there were shootings in Khayelitsha and Manenberg.

CAPE TOWN - Fear continues to grip Cape Town communities plagued by ongoing gun violence.

Over the past 24 hours there have been several shootings in Khayelitsha and Manenberg.

Khayelitsha has experienced a spate of mass shootings since March while Manenberg, a known gang hotspot, regularly sees flare ups in gun battles.

On Monday morning, six people were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman in Manenberg.

That followed another attack on a family in Ekuphumleni in Khayelitsha on Sunday night.

Two armed men were believed to have stormed their home after 8pm and fired several shots killing two men and a woman.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said: “It is a shock, and it is something that disturbs the people of Khayelitsha.”

Earlier, this month six people were shot dead in Khayelitsha's Taiwan informal settlement.

Although there have been some arrests in connection with some mass shootings in the area, it's not clear what's driving the gun violence.