Joburg's Phalatse raises concerns over her safety as she pays tribute to Moerane
Dignitaries from the city and province paid moving tributes to the late African National Congress (ANC) Joburg Regional caucus leader Mpho Moerane on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said she has received concerns about her safety, questioning whether she could be next after three former mayors were killed.
She said the pattern of what has happened was very concerning.
Phalatse shared these sentiments during her tribute at the funeral service of the late former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in Alexandra on Sunday.
Moerane succumbed to injuries at the Milpark hospital last week, following a car crash.
The Funeral service of former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is currently underway at Kwabhekilanga Secondary School in Alex. Delegates, Members of the ANC & Family have gathered to pay their last respects to the ANC Caucus leader. #MphoMoerane | @buhlembhele_ pic.twitter.com/gwxxVzbataEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2022
Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that if the latest events are looked at with a statistician’s eye, it was worrying as she was the current mayor.
"I want to encourage everyone that I will not die prematurely, and we trust God to deliver us, we trust him to encourage us. I've been warned very strongly not to entertain that thinking and to rather speak life because death and life is in the power of the tongue," Phalatse said.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has described Moerane as a leader who believed in equality.
"I want to say this city, this province and this country does not belong to political parties, it belongs to the people of our country, to the law-abiding citizens and residents of our land".
Moerane (52) leaves behind his three children, wife and mother.