Joburg's Phalatse raises concerns over her safety as she pays tribute to Moerane

Dignitaries from the city and province paid moving tributes to the late African National Congress (ANC) Joburg Regional caucus leader Mpho Moerane on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said she has received concerns about her safety, questioning whether she could be next after three former mayors were killed.

She said the pattern of what has happened was very concerning.

Phalatse shared these sentiments during her tribute at the funeral service of the late former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in Alexandra on Sunday.

Moerane succumbed to injuries at the Milpark hospital last week, following a car crash.

