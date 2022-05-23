Gungubele assures MPs that R1bn contingency funds set aside following KZN floods

The presidency has also told Parliament that flooding is more widespread and has affected not just KwaZulu-Natal but the North West, Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape, as well.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has assured MPs that a R1 billion contingency fund has been set aside for flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

The presidency has also told Parliament that flooding is more widespread and has affected not just KwaZulu-Natal but the North West, Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape, as well.

READ: Weekend floods will delay rebuildign process - Zikalala

Gungubele was briefing the ad-hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery on Monday.

The briefing comes as more rain caused flooding this weekend in some parts of Durban.

The latest flooding comes as government tries to fix damaged infrastructure caused by the flooding a month ago.

MPs also asked for an assurance from Gungubele on the availability of funds to help in the recovery.

“I know undoubtedly that the Minister of Finance has said that there’s R1 billion contingency fund which is in the coffers of treasury. This is a fact; this is not a theory or anything.”

Co-chairperson of the joint committee Cedrick Frolick said they would have to undertake an oversight visit in the affected areas to get a firsthand account of the damage caused.

WATCH: 'We have to just forget about uMdloti' - KZN hit by floods again