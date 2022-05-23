Eskom says it has been hit by sabotage again

A cable at the Hendrina station in Mpumalanga was also recently severed. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is blaming people who work at the facility.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has been hit by sabotage again.

A cable has been cut at the Matla power plant.

It's one of several incidents in which saboteurs have damaged critical infrastructure - landing the country in another bout of punishing power cuts.

A cable at the Hendrina station in Mpumalanga was also recently severed. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan blames people who work at the facility.

We'll have to endure another week of evening stage two power cuts.

" Stage two load shedding will be implemented every evening from 5pm until 10pm. While the may be instances where load shedding might need to be implemented outside of these hours, Eskom will limit load shedding to evening peak in order to limit the impact on the public," said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.