Eskom expects new diesel stock to alleviate grid pressure

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is expecting new stock of diesel on Monday to alleviate pressure on the already burdened power grid.

The utility flagged the rate at which it has been burning diesel at the weekend as power cuts were ramped up to stage 4.

The utility downgraded the frequency of load shedding to stage 3 on Sunday night as several units came back online.

Eskom has been battling to keep up with supply, flagging the loss of generating units and the high burn rate of diesel.

The utility has resorted to burning diesel, which is a more costly alternative.

Last week Eskom said it spends R1 million per hour on a single open gas turbine to produce power.

The utility said it must preserve its diesel stocks to keep the lights on.

The ship delivering the fuel will be offloading on Tuesday.