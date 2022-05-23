Denosa to join march calling for justice for slain Namhla Mtwa

35-year-old Mtwa, who worked in the OR Tambo District Municipality’s budget and treasury office was gunned down outside her home in Mthatha last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) is adding its voice to the call for justice for slain Eastern Cape municipal worker Singwa Namhla Mtwa.

No one has been arrested as of yet but reports that she was a victim of gender-based violence and that her death might have been linked have surfaced.

The Economic Freedom Fighters led a march in Mthatha on Monday, demanding justice for Mtwa.

And now Denosa said it will be joining another multi stakeholder march on Wednesday.

Recently, social media posts understood to have been penned by Mtwa’s sister surfaced. These included photographs of a bruised and battered Mtwa together with WhatsApp conversations detailing her alleged abuse.

Her boyfriend has reportedly denied any wrongdoing. But Denosa said the evidence is clear and that her death demands swift action from the police.

The union describes it as “baffling” that no-one’s been arrested so far and that Mtwa’s loved ones had to turn to social media.

Its gender structure will join the march on Wednesday, which Denosa said will see those involved demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for her brutal death.