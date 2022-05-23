Deborah Fraser funeral: Musicians disappointed by lack of support from govt

Musician and businessman Benjamin Dube urges artists to improve their work and support one another.

JOHANNESBURG - Musicians attending the funeral service of the late gospel star Deborah Fraser said they are disappointed by the lack of government support for the arts industry.

Musician and businessman Benjamin Dube urged artists to improve their work and support one another.

Dube was one of the many who gathered in Durban on Sunday to pay their last respects to Fraser.

He told artists that they were on their own.

"Don't let your possessions possess you. Allow God to direct you, The gift and the favour of God will always be upon you and it will be in abundance".

Fraser passed away last week following a short illness.