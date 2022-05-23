City of Joburg to host first-ever Energy Indaba

The gathering will bring together energy experts to discuss the city's desire to reduce its dependence on Eskom and plans to partner with independent power producers.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg is on Monday expected to host its first-ever Energy Indaba.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse is expected to deliver the opening address at the inaugural event.

The City of Joburg's first Energy Indaba comes amid regular rolling blackouts that have become the source of increased frustration for residents and business owners.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse has previously said that regular power cust had an adverse effect on the city's economic recovery post-COVID-19.

She said that the indaba would be used to support the city's sustainable energy strategy which was approved in January.

If successful, the strategy will see an extra 475 megawatts of capacity from alternative energy sources such as natural gas and solar in the next 15 years.