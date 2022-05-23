At least 200 people evacuated from their homes due to floods in KZN

KZN Co-operative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka gave an update on rescue efforts on Sunday after a weekend of heavy rains that have damaged several roads, buildings, and bridges over the coastline.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 200 more people have been evacuated from their homes as KwaZulu-Natal continues to experience flooding.

Just more than a month ago the province was hit by deadly floods.

Residents from an old-age home were among those who were relocated to community halls.

Hlomuka has called on municipalities to make provisions for temporary shelters to assist those affected.

"We have instructed every municipality to identify and allocate community halls or public facilities to be used as homeless shelters. Sector departments and other stakeholders NGOs and NPOs have been advised to activate their respective contingency plans to ensure that the damage to the infrastructure is repaired immediately," said Hlomuka.