ArcelorMittal’s bid to halt Numsa's national strike dismissed

Employees affiliated to Numsa have been on strike for close to three weeks, demanding a 10% wage increase across the board.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the Labour Court has dismissed an application by ArcelorMittal to interdict a national strike at all of its South African plants.

Numsa said the steel producer company's intension was to undermine the right to strike, saying worker view this as an attempt to divide them.

In a statement, the union said the Labour Court's decision confirmed that all employees, without exception, had the right to strike.

Numsa says it will intensify the strike at all plants nationally.