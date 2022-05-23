3 people killed in Khayelitsha shooting

Three people were killed in Ekuphumleni on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - There's been another deadly shooting in Khayelitsha.

The police's Novella Potelwa said that the motive for the shooting was unknown.

"Two men and a woman believed to be from the same family were shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening. The police were called to Ekuphumleni after 8pm where they found the bodies of the three deceased persons with gunshot wounds," Potelwa said.

It comes after a slew of mass shootings in the area in recent weeks.



In a separate shooting on Monday morning in Manenberg, five people were wounded.

"We have opened cases of attempted murder for further investigations, the suspect is unknown at this stage and cleared the scene on foot. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment," said the police's Frederick van Wyk.