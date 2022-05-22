Western Cape to reintroduce reward system for the reporting of illegal firearms

MEC Community Safety and Police Oversight, Reagen Allen visited Manenberg following a flare up of gang violence.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight, Reagen Allen, says the province will reintroduce the system for the anonymous reporting of illegal firearms.

His comments come as incidents of gang violence flare up in several communities on the Cape Flats, particularly in Manenberg and Heideveld.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media of a group of men firing at each other in Manenberg.

In the video, the men appear to be using an automatic weapon.