Virgin Atlantic set to resume Cape Town to London route by the end of the year

The British airline will operate a daily service between London-Heathrow and Cape Town International Airport.

CAPE TOWN - Virgin Atlantic has announced the relaunch of its direct flight service between London Heathrow and Cape Town International Airport.

The service is set take-off from 5 November 2022, operating daily flights between the Mother City and the UK.

The announcement was made at an event in Cape Town on Saturday night, attended by Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

It's welcome news for the Cape Town tourism and hospitality sector which was heavily impacted by the effects of the global pandemic.

Back in 2015, Virgin Atlantic dropped its direct flight between London and Cape Town, with uncertainties around new Home Affairs immigration regulations.

In February 2020, the British Airline resumed a seasonal service between Cape Town and London, just weeks before the aviation industry was grounded due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.