Senior EC official and two others arrested in connection with bribery claims

Officials says the accused were arrested in connection with allegations of a bribe connected to investigations into a furniture tender valued at R36 million.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior Eastern Cape official and two others have been arrested in connection with bribery allegations linked to a national tender for the South African Police Service.

The three suspects were arrested on Saturday by the investigating directorate and the Eastern Cape police's anti-corruption unit.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said, “The trio is expected to appear at the East London Magistrates Court tomorrow [Monday]. The accused were arrested on Saturday in Pretoria and Port Elizabeth."