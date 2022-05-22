Moerane remembered as a street smart and loving person

Moerane passed away on Wednesday at Milpark Hospital after he succumbed to injuries from a car accident.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of late former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has described him as street smart and loving person.

Moerane's uncle, Gift, said his nephew was more than just a leader and his family shared these sentiments as they paid tribute to Moerane at his funeral service in Alexandra.

Moerane passed away on Wednesday at Milpark Hospital after he succumbed to injuries from a car accident.