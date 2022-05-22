Go

Moerane remembered as a street smart and loving person

Moerane passed away on Wednesday at Milpark Hospital after he succumbed to injuries from a car accident.

The funeral service of former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane is held on 22 May 2022.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of late former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has described him as street smart and loving person.

Moerane's uncle, Gift, said his nephew was more than just a leader and his family shared these sentiments as they paid tribute to Moerane at his funeral service in Alexandra.

His daughter, Kutloano, told mourners that she would dearly miss her father, saying “In 2020, on his 50th birthday he asked me to write a speech for him. In the speech, I wrote ‘the first daughter is a female version of her father’ and I still couldn’t agree more.”

There was a switch of emotions when Moerane's friend Mike Maile shared comical memories of him and Moerane.

