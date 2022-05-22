Moerane remembered as a street smart and loving person
Moerane passed away on Wednesday at Milpark Hospital after he succumbed to injuries from a car accident.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of late former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has described him as street smart and loving person.
Moerane's uncle, Gift, said his nephew was more than just a leader and his family shared these sentiments as they paid tribute to Moerane at his funeral service in Alexandra.
[WATCH] Moeranes uncle Mpho (Gift) Moerane describes the former JHB mayor as a street smart person. He closes off his tribute by praising him as Elephant Tlou. #MphoMoerane BM pic.twitter.com/Y0WKoz9himEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2022
His daughter, Kutloano, told mourners that she would dearly miss her father, saying “In 2020, on his 50th birthday he asked me to write a speech for him. In the speech, I wrote ‘the first daughter is a female version of her father’ and I still couldn’t agree more.”
There was a switch of emotions when Moerane's friend Mike Maile shared comical memories of him and Moerane.
[WATCH] My heart is sore, because there are things that only you could do theres a way that you looked at me that secured and warmed my heart. - Fikile Moeranes wife (through her friend Dorriane Sithole) pic.twitter.com/OnfoFCGcKkEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2022