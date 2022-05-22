Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane laid to rest in Alexandra

ANC Johannesburg regional members, City of Johannesburg council members, family and friends will convene for the final send off.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is set to be laid to rest in his hometown Alexandra on Sunday.

Moerane passed away on Wednesday last week following a car accident.

It is understood he was traveling from Alexandra to his home in Bryanston when the crash occurred.

The ANC leader was appointed mayor just a month before last year's local government elections. His time at the helm was cut short when the ANC lost the city to the Democratic Alliance.

A memorial service was held on Friday where he was hailed for his dedication to community service and activism.

Moerane will be honoured with a civic funeral where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.