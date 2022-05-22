EWN weekly wrap: 'Cancel that thing' and RIP Mpho Moerane

We understand that your week was hectic, and you may have missed news that made headlines, here is what the week had in store for you

Rest in peace Mpho Moerane

Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash over a week ago. EWN paid a heartfelt tribute in this interview:

Repo rate up by 50 basis points

The South African Reserve Bank announced on Thursday that the repo rate had been increased by 50 basis points.

Siobhan Redford, who is an economist at RMB, breaks down what this means for an average South African.

President Ramaphosa cancels the controversial R22m flag monument project

Mandy Wiener is joined by political analyst, Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, for a hard-hitting interview about the R22m South African flag.

The plan to erect this flag had South Africans angry, saying the money could be used on more important matters in other parts of the arts and culture department. Take a listen.