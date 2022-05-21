Tshwane bus strike called off as NUMSA settles wage dispute

Trade Union Numsa had planned to bring the capital city's A Re Yeng buses to a standtill next week.

CAPE TOWN - Trade Union Numsa says its planned shutdown of the A Re Yeng bus services in the city of Tshwane will no longer go ahead next week.

The Union says it's reached an agreement on its demand for a transport allowance for its members.

Aggrieved workers were at loggerheads with the agencies responsible for running Tshwane's bus services, demanding an allowance of R2500 for transport.

Members had threatened to strike and shut down services if the metro failed to intervene in the collapsed wage negotiations.

NUMSA spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi Majola says workers have settled for a R900 allowance, and a night shift allowance of R20 per hour.

"They did not have medical aid, and now we've secured medical aid with a 30% contribution from the employer. We've also secured an increase in annual leave for those employees who've been at the company for more than two years. We've secured annual bonuses for all employees, and for the first time workers will receive long service benefits where they will receive a cash payout after five years," says Hlubi-Majola.