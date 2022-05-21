Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province

The weather service has issued a level 10 warning for torrential rain, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of the KZN.

CAPE TOWN - The South African weather service has issued a level 10 warning for strong torrential rains, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the highest adverse weather warning, and it comes as dangerous flash floods risk hitting already drenched areas across the province.

In April, torrential rains triggered flood waters which killed over 440 people and thousands destitute.

South African weather services forecaster Jacqueline Modika says more than 200 millimetres of rain is expected to fall along the coastline.

"The South African weather service has issued a red, level 10 warning for disruptive rain that could lead to the damage of roads, damage of bridges, property, infrastructure and could pose a damage to life," says Modika.