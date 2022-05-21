Go

PowerBall results: Friday, 20 May 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Pixabay
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 20 May 2022:

PowerBall: 02, 14, 19, 24, 39 PB: 09
PowerBall Plus: 04, 07, 21, 23, 25 PB: 07

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

