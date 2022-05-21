Officer killed at Somerset Hospital to be laid to rest

It's alleged a former police official disarmed Constable Donay Phillips and opened fire killing him and two other patients at the New Somerset Hospital in Greenpoint two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer who was shot dead at a Cape Town hospital will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The accused is in custody and is due back in court at the end of June.

Relatives, friends, and colleagues will gather in the community of Pacaltsdorp in George to bid the officer a final farewell.

Speaking at his memorial service last week, Shane Phillips described his younger brother as a God-fearing man, a passionate sports fan and a proud police officer who loved his job.

The accused, Jean-Paul Malgas, is being held at Pollsmoor Prison following his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court earlier this month.

It's not clear why he was receiving treatment at Somerset Hospital, but it emerged in court that he suffers from severe depression, was suicidal and was not in a good frame of mind at the time of the shooting.