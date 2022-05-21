Late gospel singer Deborah Fraser is laid to rest

The funeral service of the late gospel musician Deborah Fraser is underway in Durban.

DURBAN - The funeral service of the late gospel musician Deborah Fraser is underway in Durban.

Family, friends and industry colleagues have gathered in Stamford Hill to pay their last respects to the singer.

Fraser passed away at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto last Sunday at the age of 56 following a short illness.

Her coffin is white - the same colour of the outfits that she was famously known for.

The funeral service started off with musical items and her children speaking with members of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government expected to speak later.

Following the service, the funeral procession will proceed to Kahle Graveyard in Hillcrest where Fraser will be laid to rest.