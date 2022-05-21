KZN disaster teams ready for severe thunderstorms and rainfall

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal says they are ready for this weekend following a warning about severe thunderstorms and disruptive rainfall.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal say they are ready for this weekend following a warning about severe thunderstorms and disruptive rainfall.

The already flood hit province is expecting more heavy rains.

The warning by the South African Weather Service indicates a possibility of flooding of roads and settlements.

The co-operative governance department is appealing to communities in parts of the province to remain calm and follow the necessary precautions.

Residents living in areas prone to disasters are urged to seek shelter on higher ground and evacuate structures which stand at risk by heavy rains.



The eThekwini district is recovering from the recent floods after being the most affected district.

About 450 people were killed in the recent floods.

Meanwhile, the weather service issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms with expectations of localised flooding over parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Highveld, Mpumalanga as well as the eastern and central parts of Limpopo.