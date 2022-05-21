Johannesburg ANC wants to end conspiracy theories following string of deaths

ANC leaders in the Johannesburg region have called on members to do away with conspiracy theories following the passing of five regional leaders in less than a year.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane was the latest casualty.

His passing follows that of former mayors Geoff Makhubo and Jolidee Matongo who passed away in quick succession.

At the time of his passing Moerane was campaigning for the position of the ANC’s regional chairperson in the city.

He was involved in a car accident less than a week before the now-postponed regional elective conference was scheduled to sit.

It’s against this backdrop that his sudden passing became the subject of speculation.

But ANC Johannesburg Regional Spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said this was improper.

Moerane is set to be laid to rest in a civic funeral in Alexandra on Sunday.