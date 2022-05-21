Eskom has revised load shedding to Stage 4 following the start of a cold snap

Eskom says some units have tripped due to demand for electricity being higher than anticipated.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to stage 4, saying demand for electricity is higher than anticipated, causing some units to trip.

South Africa is in the grips of a cold snap with the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing snowfall.

The cold weather has inevitably resulted in increased power usage.

Stage 4 will kick in at 1pm on Saturday and will remain in place until 10pm when it's expected to be suspended for the day.

Earlier this week, Eskom announced that stage 2 load shedding will be in place from 8am-10pm throughout the weekend.

The power utility confirmed that stage 4 power cuts will be implemented until 10pm on Sunday.

