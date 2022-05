Eight people killed in N2 crash outside Makhanda

It’s understood an Opel Corsa Lite was carrying six occupants and a taxi crashed into each other on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people have died in a head-on collision on the N2 outside Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

It’s understood an Opel Corsa Lite was carrying six occupants and a taxi crashed into each other on Friday night.

Seven people died on the scene while another passenger succumbed to his injuries in hospital.