Commission ‘extremely concerned’ by rape at tertiary education institutions

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality says the scourge of rape in institutions of higher learning is extremely concerning.

This comes after reports emerged this week from Stellenbosch University, the University of Cape Town, and most recently the Limpopo TVET college at an off-campus residence in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.

Stellenbosch University said the alleged rapist was suspended from his residence, pending an internal and criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, the University of Cape Town has opened an investigation into a case of rape there.

The commission’s Javu Baloyi said it was disappointing that students left their homes to go and study in the hope of getting a better future but end up hurt and abused.

It called on the higher education department to ensure the committee that oversees gender-based violence strengthens their policies.

The commission said decisive action must be taken and the perpetrators removed from the campuses.