Cold weather sets in as parts of South Africa experience first winter snowfall

Snow fell over high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, and the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu Natal and Lesotho.

CAPE TOWN - Parts of the country recorded its first snowfall of 2022 as temperatures plummeted in several provinces across South Africa.

The high-lying areas of the KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho recorded heavy snowfall with large areas blanketed in white.

The Sani Pass, a mountain pass which connects the west of KwaZulu-Natal with Lesotho resembles a winter wonderland courtesy of heavy overnight snowfall.

Further snowfall is expected in the region with the mercury expected to drop well below zero overnight.

In the Western Cape, light snowfall was reported at the top of the Matroosberg mountains on Friday.

The Matroosberg Nature Reserve is located outside the town of Ceres, about two hours outside of Cape Town.

The Matroosberg Nature Reserve and surrounding towns like Ceres and De Doorns usually experiences much colder conditions and heavier snowfall later into winter during late June and July.

