Cold snap across the country likely to exacerbate the loadshedding situation

Eskom ramped up loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 4 on Saturday which is expected to last until 10pm on Sunday night.

Eskom on Saturday ramped up load shedding to stage 4, saying demand for electricity was higher than anticipated, causing some units to trip.

South Africa is in the grips of a cold snap with the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing snowfall.

The cold weather has inevitably resulted in increased power usage.

On Saturday, the South African weather service issued a severe weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal as torrential rain and strong winds could trigger floods and mudslides in the province.