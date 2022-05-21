Application to appeal sentence of Kgaogelo Bopape dismissed

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has dismissed an application for leave to appeal the six year sentence handed down to a former State Security Agency finance clerk.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has dismissed an application for leave to appeal the six year sentence handed down to a former State Security Agency finance clerk.

Kgaogelo Bopape made the application following sentencing on Friday.

This relates to the theft of R170,000 at the security agency during her term and is believed to have been used to maintain her lifestyle.

She was arrested in January last year and pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Lumka Mahanjana said Bopape's sentencing would send a strong message to government officials that the state took crimes. like theft, seriously.