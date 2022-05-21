8 people dead in Eastern Cape crash

An Opel Corsa Lite and a minibus taxi were involved in a head-on crash on the N2 outside Makhanda.

Cape Town - Eight people have been killed in an crash on the N2 Highway outside Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

It's understood an Opel Corse Lite transporting six occupants collided head-on with a minibus taxi on Friday night.

Seven people were declared dead on the scene, while another passenger succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says they are investigating reckless and negligent driving.

"Head-on collisions in particular, these are collision that tell a story of one reckless driver who has dragged an innocent driver into an accident that has absolutely nothing to do with him or her," says Binqose.