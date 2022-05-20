WC Dept of Health appoints investigator to probe UCT rape allegations
The student took to social media claiming she was raped by the member of staff.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health on Friday said it had a zero-tolerance policy on abuse of any kind.
This comes after an employee was accused of sexual misconduct by a student at the University of Cape Town.
Im a UCT student raped by a UCT professor on UCT premesis. I reported thus to UCT & for months they failed to act/suspend rapist. UCT has instructed me to not report the matter & keep it internal. I received threats from rapist. Im in witness protection.RAPED@UCT (@RAPEDUCT1) May 18, 2022
The woman said she had also been subjected to harassment and sexual misconduct since 2019.
In a series of tweets posted anonymously, the woman claims she reported the incident to UCT officials, but her pleas for the suspension of her alleged attacker were ignored.
The department’s Mark van der Heever said they had appointed an investigator to look into the allegations.