Tazne van Wyk murder: Accused's twin sister gets emotional during testimony

The woman is the fifth state witness in the trial.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard how the man implicated in the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk had been begged by his twin sister to share his whereabouts following the child's disappearance.

The woman is the fifth state witness in the trial.

The accused, who is not being named to protect some of his alleged victims, was arrested in the Eastern Cape and led police to the child's body in Worcester in February 2020.

"If you don't have the child, come home. If you're not guilty, why are you scared to tell me where you are? I just want to know where you are," his sister said.

This was part of an eight-minute-long phone call between the accused and his twin sister about two days after he and Van Wyk disappeared.

A recording of the call was played while the woman was on the stand on Thursday.

On the call, she told the accused that she couldn't leave home without being harassed, as missing person flyers with photos of him and the deceased were being widely shared in the community.

The accused could then be heard telling the woman that the child was not with him.

He told her he was travelling but didn't give her a destination.

The woman held her head in her hands, cried and shook her head as the recording played in court and the accused also appeared emotional.

The trial continued in-camera as some of the 27 charges relate to offenses against minors and relatives.